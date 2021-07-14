Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $958.53. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $870.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $965.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

