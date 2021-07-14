Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 877.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 673,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 604,300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,764. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

