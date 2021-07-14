Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord Buys 1,166 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00.

Shares of NYSE:EEFT traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 296,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,814. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

