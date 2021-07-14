Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evercel stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. Evercel has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

