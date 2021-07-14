Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Evercel stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. Evercel has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
About Evercel
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.