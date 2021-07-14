Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons Sells 15,253 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

