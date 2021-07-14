Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.94 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $162.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $170.11 million. Everi posted sales of $38.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $605.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.20 million to $622.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $647.96 million, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $672.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 639,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

