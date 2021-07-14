Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

