EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.