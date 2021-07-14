EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

