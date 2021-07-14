Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,507. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exagen by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.