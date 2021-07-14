eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00.

Shares of EXPI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 622,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,034. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

