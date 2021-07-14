Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $129.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

