Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 196,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

