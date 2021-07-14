Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 37,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 114,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

