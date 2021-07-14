Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

FAST stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

