Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
FAST stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.