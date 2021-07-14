Fastenal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,960 call options.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

