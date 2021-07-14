Feathercoin Price Down 12% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $4,713.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 163.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

