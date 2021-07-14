Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 4.1%

Jul 14th, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03. 2,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,189,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

