Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 4.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03. 2,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,189,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

