Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.

On Friday, May 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 15,057 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $3,032,630.37.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 16,574 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,202.96.

Shares of NYSE:IPGP traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,591. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.