Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Cut by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of -384.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

