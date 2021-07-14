Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

FRGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,653. The firm has a market cap of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

