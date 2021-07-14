Financial Architects Inc Acquires 8,793 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

