Financial Architects Inc Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.84. 48,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $317.31 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

