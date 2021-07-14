Financial Architects Inc Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. 11,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,336. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

