Financial Architects Inc Has $3.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. 2,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

