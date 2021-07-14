Financial Architects Inc Purchases 4,379 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,720. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.