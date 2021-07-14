Financial Architects Inc Purchases 4,379 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,720. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.