Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould Sells 1,500 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$22,420.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,734.55.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$10,514.98.

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$9,042.00.

Shares of FC traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,069. The company has a market cap of C$479.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of C$11.03 and a one year high of C$15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.80.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

