Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.01 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00014778 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $57.01 million and $2.92 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,939.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.21 or 0.05914990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.35 or 0.01413157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00393668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00612432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00414486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00313172 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,077,442 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

