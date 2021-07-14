First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,025.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and last traded at GBX 2,070 ($27.04), with a volume of 588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £567.61 million and a PE ratio of 64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,267.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.