First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Trading Down 0.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. 374,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 318,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on First High-School Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

