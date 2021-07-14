First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 990.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First National alerts:

Shares of First National stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. First National has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.