First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.72

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.72 and traded as high as C$50.99. First National Financial shares last traded at C$49.96, with a volume of 9,524 shares changing hands.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.