First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 794.7% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.