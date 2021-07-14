First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NXTG opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

