First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.