FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 179 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 209 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £171.38 ($223.91).

On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.81. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 76.33 ($1.00).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

