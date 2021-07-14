FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Down 94.0% in June

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,656,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FMAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,412. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

