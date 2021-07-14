Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,022,537 shares of company stock valued at $43,901,299. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

