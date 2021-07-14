Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.08 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

