Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,700 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

