Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 122,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

