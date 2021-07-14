Flowchain Market Cap Hits $3,039.57 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $3,039.57 and $62,155.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00820284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.