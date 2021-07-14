Focus Financial Partners Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

