Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Insider Sells $329,520.00 in Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 3,442,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,313,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,012,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

