FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FOMC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. FOMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
FOMO Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.