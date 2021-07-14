FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOMC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. FOMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions.

