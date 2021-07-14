Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $242.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $258.88 and last traded at $257.22, with a volume of 2340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.81.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

