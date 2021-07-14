Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRTN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.
About Fortran
