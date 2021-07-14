Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

