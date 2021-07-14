Forward Air Co. (NYSE:FWRD) Insider Sells $841,145.80 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NYSE:FWRD) insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

