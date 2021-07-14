Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $102,468.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00115658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00153683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.70 or 0.99907670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00938686 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.