Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 39,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

