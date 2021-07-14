Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE FC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

